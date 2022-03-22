 | Tue, Mar 22, 2022
No survivors found at jetliner crash site

Chinese officials said there are no survivors after an airliner crashed into a remote mountainside.

March 22, 2022 - 2:36 PM

This photo taken on March 21, 2022, shows rescuers working at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. - A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on March 21 causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of meters in just three minutes. (STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Poignant reminders of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote Chinese mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern flight that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball.

No survivors have been found among the 123 passengers and nine crew members. Video clips posted by China’s state media show small pieces of the Boeing 737-800 plane scattered over a wide forested area, some in green fields, others in burnt-out patches with raw earth exposed after fires burned in the trees. Each piece of debris has a number next to it, the larger ones marked off by police tape.

Search teams planned to work through the night using their hands, picks, sniffer dogs and other equipment to look for survivors, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

