 | Fri, Oct 07, 2022
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

October 7, 2022 - 5:06 PM

Anna Popova of the Centre for Civil Liberty talks to journalists as staff celebrate in their office on Oct. 7 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian human rights organization received the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, and the Russian human rights organization Memorial, which was shut down earlier this year. (Ed Ram/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel was honoring “three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence.”

