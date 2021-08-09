 | Mon, Aug 09, 2021
‘Nowhere to run’: UN report says global warming nears limits

In about a decade, temperatures on Earth will blow past a level of global warming that leaders sought to prevent.

Dozens gathered outside the Indiana Statehouse during the Global Day of Climate Action to decry environmental racism and encourage civic engagement to counteract climate change in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, September 25, 2020. Photo by TNS

Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”

“It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”

But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.

