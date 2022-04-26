 | Wed, Apr 27, 2022
Nuclear chief: Russia’s Chernobyl seizure risked accident

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Russian troops risked an accident with their 'very, very dangerous' seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

April 26, 2022 - 4:19 PM

Russia has also siezed the area around Chernobyl. (Genya Savliov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — Thirty-six years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Wearing a blue IAEA jacket and standing under an orange umbrella during rainfall outside the damaged nuclear power plant, agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while the radiation levels are normal, the situation is still “not stable.” Nuclear authorities have to “keep on alert,” he said.

Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way toward the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

