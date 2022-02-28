 | Mon, Feb 28, 2022
Nuclear threat shadows talks

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks amid high hopes but low expectations.

February 28, 2022 - 9:10 AM

A Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighter examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle GAZ Tigr after the fight in Kharkiv on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks today amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian advance and sanctions crippled the Russian economy, the military confirmed that its nuclear forces were on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin’s order. While that raised the unimaginable specter of nuclear conflict, it was unclear what practical effect it had.

A tense calm reigned today in Kyiv, explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine, and terrified Ukrainian families huddled overnight in shelters, basements, subways, or corridors.

