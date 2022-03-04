 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russia takes nuclear plant

Russian troops set a nuclear plant on fire during its attack, raising fears of a catastrophe. Officials say no radiation was released. The Russian military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities across the country.

By

World News

March 4, 2022 - 2:35 PM

A man runs in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. - More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops Friday seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after a middle-of-the-night attack that set it on fire and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in the most chilling turn in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine yet.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed on with their week-old offensive on multiple fronts and the number of refugees fleeing the country topped 1.2 million.

While the vast Russian armored column threatening Kyiv remained stalled outside the capital, President Vladimir Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country, and made significant gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea.

Related
March 2, 2022
March 1, 2022
February 27, 2022
February 24, 2022
Most Popular