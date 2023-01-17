 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Passenger’s video captures Nepal crash

The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that plummeted into a gorge Sunday, killing all 72 on board. The tragedy was felt deeply in Nepal, where 53 of the passengers were locals.

January 17, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Rescuers scour the crash site in the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Monday, Jan.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Yunish Gurung)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled.

Then it happened.

