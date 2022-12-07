 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Peru leader dissolves Congress

By

World News

December 7, 2022 - 5:00 PM

President Pedro Castillo of Peru. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections, beating lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office. 

Castillo also installed a new emergency government, and called in a televised address for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation. 

Meanwhile, he said he would rule by decree, and ordered a nightly curfew starting Wednesday night.

