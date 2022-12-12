Peru president proposes moving up elections

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections after thousands of protesters again took to the streets demanding she resign.

The protests turned deadly Sunday, with at least two deaths in a remote community in the Andes, officials said. The protesters want elections to replace not only Boluarte but all members of Congress.

But Boluarte’s announcement did not placate protesters. Hours after her address, demonstrators blocked access to an international airport in southern Peru and occupied its runway.