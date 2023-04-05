Polish-Ukrainian friendship masks a bloody history

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has emerged as one Ukraine’s most ardent supporters during Russia’s invasion despite historical grievances between the neighboring nations that stir up bad feelings to this day.

The tensions between the country at war and its staunch ally were acknowledged Wednesday when Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a state visit to Poland, where President Andrzej Duda received him with honors.

Duda promised that Poland would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s agression, but he also acknowledged at a joint news conference with Zelesnkyy that the relationship was complicated.