Pope resumes work, remains critical

ROME — Pope Francis has partially resumed his work despite his continuing critical condition in hospital, according to information released on Wednesday by the Vatican.

Francis, 88, is sitting in an armchair while continuing his therapy, which includes receiving additional oxygen via a tube through his nose. He is eating normally, the Vatican said.

The results of his latest computer tomography, which the pope underwent on Tuesday, will probably be published in the evening, the Vatican said. It is hoped that this will provide information about the further course of his severe, double pneumonia and also about the chances of recovery.

Francis spent a “peaceful night” on Tuesday evening without any additional complications, the Vatican said on Wednesday morning.

“There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and haemodynamic parameters continue to be stable,” the health bulletin from the Vatican stated.

MEANWHILE, prayers for Francis are being offered up around the world.

On St Peter’s Square, a rosary was recited for him again on Tuesday evening.

The Vatican is providing written updates on his health condition in the morning and evening.

Francis has been the leader of the Catholic Church, with its approximately 1.4 billion faithful worldwide, since March 2013.