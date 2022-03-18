 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Putin appears at big rally

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow to praise his military fighting in Ukraine, as troops continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

By

World News

March 18, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Meanwhile, the leader of Russia’s delegation in diplomatic talks with Ukraine said the sides have narrowed their differences. The Ukrainian side gave no immediate account of the negotiations.

The Moscow rally came as Russian troops continued to rain lethal fire on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and pounded an aircraft repair installation on the outskirts of Lviv, close to the Polish border.

Related
March 5, 2022
February 27, 2022
February 21, 2022
February 16, 2022
Most Popular