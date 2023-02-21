 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Putin halts nuclear pact with U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Moscow’s decision to suspend its participation in the treaty as “really unfortunate and very irresponsible.”

By

World News

February 21, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow Tuesday. Photo by SPUTNIK /AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/DMITRY ASTAKHOV/TNS

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized, however, that Russia isn’t withdrawing from the pact yet, and hours after his address the Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respect the caps on nuclear weapons under the treaty. The ministry also said Russia will continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles per earlier agreements with the United States.

In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast his country — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence.

Related
January 22, 2021
April 17, 2020
May 3, 2019
February 20, 2019
Most Popular