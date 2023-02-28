 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening

Although Putin did not refer to any specific attacks in a speech in the Russian capital, his comments came hours after the drones targeted several areas in southern and western Russia.

February 28, 2023 - 5:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Alexey Danichev/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images/TNS / Iola Register

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 60 miles from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defenses.

The drones caused no injuries but raised questions about the Kremlin’s security more than a year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attacks. Ukrainian officials did not immediately claim responsibility, but they similarly avoided directly acknowledging responsibility for past strikes and sabotage while emphasizing Ukraine’s right to hit any target in Russia.

