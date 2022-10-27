 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Putin: West seeks global domination, using Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West is supporting Ukraine as part of a plan for global domination.

By

World News

October 27, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on Wednesday. Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that Moscow claims to have annexed. (Sergei Ilyin/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of what he described as efforts by the West to secure its global domination that are doomed to fail.

In a long speech at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” domination game.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce its will upon others through what they call a rules-based world order. The Russian leader claimed that the Western policies will foment more chaos, adding that “he who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind.”

Related
February 22, 2022
February 16, 2022
February 3, 2022
December 3, 2021
Most Popular