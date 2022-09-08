 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to be by her side.

September 8, 2022 - 2:51 PM

From left, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch the RAF fly past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 in London. The queen died Thursday at age 96. GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS JACKSON/TNS

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to be by her side. The BBC played the national anthem over a portrait of the queen in full regalia.

With the death of the queen, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

