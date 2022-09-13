Queen’s coffin leaves for London

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A military transport plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Scotland on Tuesday for the final time to return to London, where she will lie in state.

Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.

He is to meet the casket at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend the night at the queen’s London home. It will be taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.