 | Tue, Sep 13, 2022
Queen’s coffin leaves for London

King Charles III is to meet the casket at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend the night at the queen’s London home.

September 13, 2022 - 4:01 PM

Crowds gathered to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace. (Nick Robertson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A military transport plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Scotland on Tuesday for the final time to return to London, where she will lie in state.

Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.

He is to meet the casket at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend the night at the queen’s London home. It will be taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

