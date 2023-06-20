 | Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Rescuers race against the clock to find missing submersible

Odds are growing dim for passengers aboard a missing submersible which hasn't been heard from since Sunday as it embarked on a mission to visit the wreckage of the Titanic. Emergency crews have never attempted an ocean rescue at that depth, nor do they have the equipment necessary to do so.

June 20, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time Tuesday to find a missing submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

Authorities reported the carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off an international rescue effort in waters about 435 miles  south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Aboard were a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

Named the Titan, the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it put to sea at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday, according to David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate Expeditions, which oversaw the mission.

