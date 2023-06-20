Rescuers race against the clock to find missing submersible

Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time Tuesday to find a missing submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

Authorities reported the carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off an international rescue effort in waters about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Aboard were a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

Photo by TNS

Named the Titan, the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it put to sea at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday, according to David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate Expeditions, which oversaw the mission.