Researchers search for clues from sunken submersible

Several key questions surround the implosion of the submersible that killed five people seeking to see the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic. One of the first issues at hand is to determine who is in charge of the investigation.

June 23, 2023 - 1:36 PM

US Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks at a press conference at the US Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 2023. Debris discovered on the ocean floor suggests the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic suffered a "catastrophic loss" of pressure, Mauger said. Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

A day after revelations that the Titan submersible imploded, officials searched the ocean floor for evidence and grappled Friday with vexing questions about who is responsible for investigating the international disaster.

A formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel fell apart, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. Debris was located about 12,500 feet underwater, several hundred feet away from the Titanic wreckage it was on its way to explore. The U.S. Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission.

“I know there are also a lot of questions about how, why and when did this happen. Those are questions we will collect as much information as we can about now,” Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District said Thursday.

