 | Thu, Mar 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

The arrest comes at a moment of bitter tensions between the West and Moscow over its war in Ukraine and as the Kremlin intensifies a crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and civil society groups.

By

World News

March 30, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Cars are seen parked in the yard of the Lefortovsky court, which is reportedly set to hold a remand hearing into the case against Evan Gershkovich, US journalist working for the Wall Street Journal detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for Washington, in Moscow on March 30, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Russia’s security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

Evan Gershkovich was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information, the Federal Security Service, known by the acronym FSB, said Thursday.

The service, which is the top domestic security agency and main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, alleged that Gershkovich “was acting on instructions from the American side to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that constitutes a state secret.”

Related
March 11, 2020
February 19, 2020
January 2, 2019
December 6, 2018
Most Popular