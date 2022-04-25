 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities

Russia attacked Ukrainian rail and fuel installations as the west pledges more support and weapons to Ukraine.

By

World News

April 25, 2022 - 2:49 PM

A resident whose apartment got destroyed as a result of a missile strike on a residential building, looks at the work of the rescue team on April 25, 2022, in Odessa, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces, as well as civilian Odessans, remain on guard against a potential Russian advance on this historic port city, whose capture could help give Russia control of Ukraine's southern coast. But given Russia's setbacks in this two-month-long war, including the sinking of its Black Sea Fleet's flagship Moskva, analysts regard a full-scale attack on Odessa to be unlikely. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive.

Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes.

As both sides in the 2-month-old war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top U.S. officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

