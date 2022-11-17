 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine's energy facilities as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv. Russia is taking out power and gas plants as winter descends. Meanwhile, the UN announced an extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine.

By

World News

November 17, 2022 - 1:27 PM

The Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind" coming from Ukraine loaded with the grain is anchored for inspection in Istanbul on Oct. 11, 2022. (Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends.

Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis if exports were blocked from one of the world’s largest grain producers.

Even as all sides agreed to extend the deal, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on Thursday. At least four people were killed and more than two dozen others wounded in the drone and missile strikes, including one that hit a residential building, authorities said.

Related
November 2, 2022
July 22, 2022
June 9, 2022
March 4, 2022
Most Popular