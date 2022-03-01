 | Tue, Mar 01, 2022
Russia pummels Kkarkiv as convoy nears Kyev

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian population centers as a large convoy nears Kyev. Ukraine has accused the Russians of resorting to terror tactics.

World News

March 1, 2022 - 9:52 AM

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border Monday. Photo by (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war  in generations.

With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions  that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Day 6 of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order. In Kharkiv, a strategic eastern city with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building was hit. Explosions tore through residential areas, and a maternity ward relocated to an underground shelter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  called the targeted attack on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. … This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation.”

