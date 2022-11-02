Russia rejoins key deal on wartime grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right to withdraw again from the agreement if Kyiv breaks its word.

“We demanded assurances and guarantees from the Ukrainian side that … humanitarian corridors will not be used for military purposes,” Putin told a Security Council meeting, according to Russian state news agencies. “I have given instructions to the Ministry of Defense to resume our full participation in this work.”