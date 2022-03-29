 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress

Ukraine’s military said it has noted withdrawals of some forces around Kyiv and Chernihiv. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN “we haven’t seen anything to corroborate” reports of Russia pulling back significant forces from around Kyiv. “But what we have seen over the last couple of days is they have stopped trying to advance on Kyiv.”

March 29, 2022 - 2:59 PM

A woman cries as she arrives in Kyiv after fleeing her home in the outskirts of the city on March 28, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will “fundamentally” scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as talks to end the grinding war brought the outlines of a possible deal into view.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the change on the battlefield was meant to increase trust at the talks after several rounds of negotiations failed to halt what has devolved into a bloody campaign of attrition.

The announcement was met with skepticism from the U.S. and others.

