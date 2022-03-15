 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russia steps up attacks on Kyiv

Russia smashed apartments and a subway station in Kyiv as civilians fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor.

By

World News

March 15, 2022 - 2:47 PM

A resident is comforted by an emergency services worker at a residential apartment building after it was hit by a Russian attack in the early hours of the morning in the Sviatoshynskyi District on March 15, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continue to attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital, although they have faced stiff resistance and logistical challenges since launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last month. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.

With the number of people driven from the country by the war eclipsing 3 million, l arge explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center.

Related
March 12, 2022
March 11, 2022
March 10, 2022
February 26, 2022
Most Popular