 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine’s largest cities

The attacks killed at least five people and injured more than 100 as the war approaches its two-year mark.

By

World News

January 2, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a multi-storey residential building destroyed by a missile attack in central Kyiv, on Jan. 2, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian strikes killed at least five people. Photo by (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s two largest cities came under attack Tuesday from Russian missiles that killed five people and injured more than 100, officials said, as the war approached its two-year mark and the Kremlin stepped up its winter bombardment of urban areas.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said Tuesday evening that the attack killed five civilians and injured 127 as air defenses downed Russian Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound. The Kremlin’s forces targeted Kyiv, the capital, and the northeastern Kharkiv region whose provincial capital is also called Kharkiv, authorities said.

There was some confusion over the death toll as Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov initially reported one death there but later said the injured woman thought to have been killed was in a coma. He said 52 people were wounded in Kharkhiv.

Related
March 12, 2022
March 11, 2022
March 2, 2022
March 1, 2022
Most Popular