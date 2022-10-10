 | Mon, Oct 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russia strikes Ukraine after key bridge hit

Russia hit numerous cities in Ukraine, claiming it was retaliation for an attack on a critical bridge in Crimea. At least 11 people were killed as missiles hit civilian targets and key infrastructure.

By

World News

October 10, 2022 - 2:30 PM

A firefighting helicopter pours water on the carriages of a train on fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.

Though Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some struck civilian areas while people were heading to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university.

Related
March 2, 2022
March 1, 2022
February 27, 2022
February 24, 2022
Most Popular