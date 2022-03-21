Russia uses hypersonic weapons as war enters bloodier phase

Russia’s use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine appears to mark a shift in strategy in response to its losses on the battlefield, one that may signal a new phase of the war while serving to show the world its abundant firepower.

Western military analysts point to President Vladimir Putin’s ground campaign getting bogged down, with Russian troops failing to achieve their initial objectives and underestimating the scale of Ukraine’s resistance.

They say the result is likely to be increased use of artillery bombardments, causing even more civilian casualties.