Russian diplomat says ties with US in ‘unprecedented crisis’

Russia's deputy foreign minister described the Russia-U.S. relations in a state of "unprecedented crisis," without any sign of improvement. His comments are in regard to America and its allies sending aid to Ukraine.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov at a news conference in Moscow on August 5, 2019. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia-U.S. relations are in a state of “unprecedented crisis” without any sign of improvement, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov argued that the White House’s emphasis on increasing weapons supplies to Ukraine to ensure Russia’s defeat leaves no room for diplomacy.

“I don’t see any prospect for a productive political and diplomatic process,” Ryabkov said at a briefing. “We have a very deep and unprecedented crisis in Russia-U.S. relations. The Biden administration has driven them into a deadlock.”

