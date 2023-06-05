 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Russian military spreads lies about supposed assault

Kyiv authorities suggested the attack reports were a Russian misinformation ruse as the Ukrainian military prepares for a widely anticipated counteroffensive after more than 15 months of war.

June 5, 2023 - 3:18 PM

This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, June 5, 2023 shows a Russian self-propelled gun firing towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day, a Moscow-installed official said Monday, as Russia’s Defense Ministry declared that it had foiled an assault in an illegally annexed region of the invaded country.

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russia-backed administration of Ukraine’s partly occupied Zaporizhzhia province, said that fighting resumed on its border with the eastern Donetsk region on Monday after Russian defenses beat back a Ukrainian advance the previous day.

