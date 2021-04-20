Russian prisoner Navalny’s health in precipitous decline

MOSCOW (AP) — Several doctors were prevented today from seeing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prison hospital after his three-week hunger strike and prosecutors detailed a sweeping, new case against his organization.

Navalny was transferred Sunday from a penal colony east of Moscow to a hospital unit at a prison in Vladimir, a city 110 miles east of the capital after his lawyers and associates said his condition has dramatically worsened.

In a post on his Instagram account, Navalny described a grueling search that lasted for several hours before his transfer and wryly described his condition.