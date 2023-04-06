 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Snake on a plane — Slithery stowaway causes a stir

A pilot in South Africa found a slithery stowaway, a highly venomous cobra, was hiding beneath his seat, prompting a hasty emergency landing. The plan landed safely, but the cobra was nowhere to be found.

By

World News

April 6, 2023 - 2:45 PM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.

Rudolf Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during Monday’s flight when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back. He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat,” he said.

“It was as if my brain didn’t know what was going on,” he told The Associated Press.

