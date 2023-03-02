 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
SpaceX launches crew to ISS

Half a world away in Dubai and elsewhere across the UAE, schools and offices broadcast the launch live.

March 2, 2023 - 5:54 PM

A five-minute long exposure shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. NASA VIA GETTY IMAGE/SJOEL KOWSKY/TNS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended monthslong stay.

The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.

Nearly 80 spectators from the United Arab Emirates watched from the launch site as astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi — only the second Emirati to fly to space — blasted off on his six-month mission.

