 | Mon, Feb 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Stalled aid underscores GOP’s shift on Russia

The GOP has been softening its stance on Russia ever since Trump won the 2016 election following Russian hacking of his Democratic opponents. Now GOP lawmakers are stalling additional aid to Ukraine at a pivotal time in the war.

By

World News

February 19, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol to meet with Congressional leadership on Tuesday, Dec.12, in Washington, DC. Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

At about 2 a.m. last Tuesday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin stood on the Senate floor and explained why he opposed sending more aid to help Ukraine fend off the invasion launched in 2022 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t like this reality,” Johnson said. “Vladimir Putin is an evil war criminal.” But he quickly added: “Vladimir Putin will not lose this war.”

That argument — that the Russian president cannot be stopped so there’s no point in using American taxpayer dollars against him — marks a new stage in the Republican Party’s growing acceptance of Russian expansionism in the age of Donald Trump.

Related
March 5, 2022
March 2, 2022
February 7, 2022
January 31, 2022
Most Popular