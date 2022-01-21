 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million

Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year. These 'superbugs' are among the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

By

World News

January 21, 2022 - 3:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs” have joined the ranks of the world’s leading infectious disease killers.

The new estimate, published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet, is not a complete count of such deaths, but rather an attempt to fill in gaps from countries that report little or no data on the germs’ toll.

The World Health Organization has been citing a global estimate — several years old — that suggested at least 700,000 people die each year due to antimicrobial-resistant germs. But health officials have long acknowledged that there’s been very little information from many countries.

