 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Study: Groundwater depletion accelerating across the world

January 24, 2024 - 2:00 PM

A Samburu man gives cows water in Kom village, Samburu County, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2022. The groundwater that supplies farms, homes, industries and cities is being depleted across the world, and in many places faster than in the past 40 years, according to a new study Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, that calls for urgency in addressing the depletion. Photo by AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The groundwater that supplies farms, homes, industries and cities is being depleted across the world, and in many places faster than in the past 40 years, according to a new study that calls for urgency in addressing the depletion.

The declines were most notable in dry regions with extensive cropland, said researchers whose work was published Wednesday in the journal Nature. On the plus side: they found several examples of aquifers that were helped to recover by changes in policy or water management, they said.

“Our study is a tale of bad news and good news,” said Scott Jasechko, a professor of water resources at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the study’s lead author. “The novelty of the study lies in its global scope.”

