Sudan battles intensify

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other cities huddled in their homes for a third day Monday, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

At least 97 civilians have been killed as the two warring sides fight it out in the densely populated urban area with heavy machine guns, tanks and artillery, with fighter jets swooping overhead.

But the toll is likely much higher because there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no one can reach because of the clashes, said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, secretary of the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, which has tracked casualties. There has been no official word on the number of combatants killed.