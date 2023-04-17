 | Mon, Apr 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Sudan battles intensify

At least 97 civilians have been killed as the two warring sides fight it out in the densely populated urban area with heavy machine guns, tanks and artillery, with fighter jets swooping overhead.

By

World News

April 17, 2023 - 3:56 PM

A man sits by shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, April 17, 2023. Sudan's embattled capital has awoken to a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country. Airstrikes and shelling intensified on Monday in parts of Khartoum and the adjoining city of Omdurman. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other cities huddled in their homes for a third day Monday, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

At least 97 civilians have been killed as the two warring sides fight it out in the densely populated urban area with heavy machine guns, tanks and artillery, with fighter jets swooping overhead.

But the toll is likely much higher because there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no one can reach because of the clashes, said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, secretary of the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, which has tracked casualties. There has been no official word on the number of combatants killed.

Related
March 12, 2022
July 2, 2019
August 18, 2018
May 16, 2018
Most Popular