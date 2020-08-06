Menu Search Log in

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s first atomic attack

Today marks 75 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, ending World War II and thrusting the world into the nuclear age. Survivors gathered today to urge the banning of nuclear weapons.

August 6, 2020 - 10:00 AM

The aftermath of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Photo by U.S. Army

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Survivors of the world’s first atomic bombing gathered in diminished numbers near an iconic, blasted dome Thursday to mark the attack’s 75th anniversary, many of them urging the world, and their own government, to do more to ban nuclear weapons.

An upsurge of coronavirus cases in Japan meant a much smaller than normal turnout, but the bombing survivors’ message was more urgent than ever. As their numbers dwindle — their average age is about 83 — many nations have bolstered or maintained their nuclear arsenals, and their own government refuses to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty.

Amid cries of Japanese government hypocrisy, survivors, their relatives and officials marked the 8:15 a.m. blast anniversary with a minute of silence.

