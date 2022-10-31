 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

As families mourned the dead, attention was turning to why the bridge, built by the British in the late 1800s and touted as an “engineering marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible.

October 31, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations early on Oct. 31, 2022, after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, India, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 133 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years.

The local government had awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to a Morbi-based company, Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., mainly known for making clocks, mosquito racquets and electric bikes.

