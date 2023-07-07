 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Thank you very much, Mr. Roboto

A first-of-its-kind news conference had reporters interviewing robots as part of a United Nations technology demonstration. The exercise was to illustrate both the capabilities and limitations of artificial intelligence.

By

World News

July 7, 2023 - 2:43 PM

BERLIN (AP) — A United Nations technology agency assembled a group of robots that physically resembled humans at a news conference Friday, inviting reporters to ask them questions in an event meant to spark discussion about the future of artificial intelligence.

The nine robots were seated and posed upright along with some of the people who helped make them at a podium in a Geneva conference center for what the U.N.’s International Telecommunication Union billed as the world’s first news conference featuring humanoid social robots.

Among them: Sophia, the first robot innovation ambassador for the U.N. Development Program, or UNDP; Grace, described as a health care robot; and Desdemona, a rock star robot. Two, Geminoid and Nadine, resembled their makers.

