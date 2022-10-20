 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

The ripples of the war Russia says isn’t a war

Eight months after Russia launched a war in Ukraine, tens of thousands have been killed. Russian president Vladimir Putin illegally annexed four more regions of Ukraine and then declared martial law. He may be laying the groundwork for more restrictive measures throughout Russia.

By

World News

October 20, 2022 - 3:17 PM

People clear blast debris and leaves outside a house where a couple was killed in a Russian drone strike two days beforehand on Oct. 19, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Recent Russian attacks around Kyiv and across Ukraine have targeted power plants, killing civilians and employees of the key infrastructure. (Ed Ram/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — It’s not a war, Vladimir Putin said then — and says now. It’s a “special military operation.” In most every sense of the term, though, Russia’s war in Ukraine is precisely that.

And when a nation is at war, even if it claims it is not, the reverberations back home — the place where the conflict was first conceived — can be far-reaching.

Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, an independent nation from which it already annexed Crimea in 2014, tens of thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine. Millions are displaced from their homes. A brutal winter approaches. Nuclear fears are spiking. And the Kremlin is now using killer drones to degrade Ukraine’s power supply, plunging more hundreds of thousands into darkness.

Related
March 7, 2022
March 4, 2022
February 24, 2022
November 26, 2018
Most Popular