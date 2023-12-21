 | Thu, Dec 21, 2023
Thousands starve in Gaza

A UN report finds nearly a quarter of the population in Gaza are starving because of insufficient food aid to the territory since the outbreak of hostilities.

World News

December 21, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel resumed attacking Hamas forces in Gaza on Friday, Dec. 1. Photo by (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

ROME — An interagency U.N. and NGO report finds that a staggering half a million people in Gaza — one quarter of the population — are starving due “woefully insufficient” quantities of food entering the territory since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct. 7.

“It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry. More than 500,000 people, half a million people, are starving. That means that one in every four people is starving in Gaza as we speak,’’ said World Food Program chief economist Arif Husain.

He warned that if the war continues at the same levels and food deliveries are not restored that the population could face “a full-fledged famine within the next six months” with widespread outbreaks of disease.

