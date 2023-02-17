 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
TikTok opens data centers

TikTok also is in talks to set up a third European data center, without specifying a location.

The TikTok app. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

LONDON (AP) — TikTok said Friday that it’s planning two more European data centers, as the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app seeks to allay growing concerns about data privacy for its users in the West.

TikTok has been under fire from European and American authorities over concerns that it could scoop up masses of user data and send it to China.

The company’s general manager for European operations, Rich Waterworth, said in a blog post that it is “at an advanced stage of finalizing a plan” with a third-party provider for a second data center in Ireland. It announced its first center there last year.

