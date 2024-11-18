Tropical Storm Sara downgraded

Former Tropical Storm Sara continues to weaken as it moves through Central America after being downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday morning. In its wake, Honduras saw “tremendous” amounts of rain that is still causing life-threatening conditions.

As of the 4 p.m. advisory, Sara was a weakening tropical depression straddling the area between Mexico and Guatemala, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico in the next day but will dissipate at that point.

Sara’s remnants will contain a moisture plume that is anticipated to increase rain amounts along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, forecasters said. Some areas are predicted to see a slight risk of excessive rainfall.

Sara made landfallin Belize as a tropical storm earlier Sunday before it drenched Honduras and surrounding Central American countries.

Data from Honduras’ government show more than 40 inches of rain fell in some parts of the country. While the heavy rains are winding down, the risk of catastrophic flooding still continues.

In addition, across Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, rain will continue to cause significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

There are no active watches or warnings as Sara reaches its final days.