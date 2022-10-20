 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Truss term as Brit PM comes to abrupt end after 45 days

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday. She's the third Conservative prime minister to resign since 2019 and has the shortest tenure of any British PM in history.

By

World News

October 20, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on Oct. 20, 2022, to announce her resignation. PM Truss announced her resignation on after just six weeks in office, triggering a new internal election within the Conservative Party. Photo by (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She is the third Conservative prime minister to resign since 2019 and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen, has been prime minister for just 45 days.

