UK economic outlook is bleak, think tanks warn

LONDON (AP) — Leading British economic think tanks warned Thursday that whoever wins the general election expected this year will face some very tough choices on tax and spending if they want to make sure the public finances don’t deteriorate further.

After number-crunching Wednesday’s budget statement from Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, which reduced a tax paid by employees on their earnings for a second time in four months, both the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation said the economic inheritance facing the next government will arguably be one of the bleakest any has faced since World War II.

They said the combination of high interest payments on debt and muted economic growth mean that both the governing Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party will struggle to deliver on their ambitions.