UK gives $620M in military aid to Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country will put its defense industry on a "war footing" by increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade.

Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves as he poses outside the door to 10 Downing Street on October 25, 2022, after delivering his first speech as prime minister. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Tuesday that the country is putting its defense industry on a “war footing” by increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade, amid NATO concerns of possible repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Sunak made the announcement to increase spending to well above the 2% target set by NATO during a visit to the Polish capital, Warsaw. It came on the heels of a new pledge to send arms worth 500 million pounds ($620 million) to Ukraine, including missiles, armored vehicles and ammunition.

He described the increased spending as the “biggest strengthening of our national defense for a generation.”

