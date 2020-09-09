UK leader bans gatherings of more than 6

All social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England, under new limits to be announced by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson today, as coronavirus cases grow.

At a press conference, the premier will confirm that police will have new powers to disperse and fine any group larger than six people meeting indoors or outdoors from Sept. 14. That marks a tightening of the current rules, under which police can break up gatherings of more than 30.

There will be exceptions for people getting together for work, weddings and funerals as well as for organized sports — but parties in pubs and restaurants, and gatherings in public spaces will all be hit by the new limits.