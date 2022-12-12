 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ukraine appeals for more weapons

The interview was broadcast on Sunday night, ahead of meetings in Paris this week to raise and coordinate more international aid for Ukraine.

By

World News

December 12, 2022 - 5:13 PM

In a handout image issued by Ukrainian Presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, not pictured, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Nov. 19, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidency via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains. 

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told French broadcaster LCI that Russia wants to swamp Europe with a new wave of Ukrainian refugees by its targeting of infrastructure in Ukraine that has caused electricity and water outages for millions during freezing winter weather. 

The interview was broadcast on Sunday night, ahead of meetings in Paris this week to raise and coordinate more international aid for Ukraine.

Related
March 5, 2022
March 1, 2022
February 7, 2022
December 4, 2021
Most Popular